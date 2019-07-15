Two women were shot and wounded in West Philadelphia Sunday night, police said.
About 7:40 p.m., officers responded to the 5500 block of Winter Place, near 55th and Vine Streets, for a report of a shooting, police said. They learned that a 25-year-old woman, who was shot once in the stomach, was transported by private vehicle to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where she was listed in stable condition.
A 31-year-old woman who was shot twice, once in the left arm and once in her left shoulder, was taken by police to Penn Presbyterian, where she was also listed in stable condition.
Police reported no arrests and said no weapon has been recovered.