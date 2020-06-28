”It’s unacceptable to make us the poster child for all the things that go bad in the city,” said Lewis, who lives and runs a business on 50th Street organizing community engagement programs. She noted that looting and violent behavior had transpired elsewhere in the city before the decision to deploy tear gas on 52nd Street. “It is very frustrating and very tiring to always be in the location in the city where they feel like it’s OK to destroy the people in the community.”