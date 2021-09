Detectives on the scene where two males, ages 14 and 16, were shot on the 4900 block of Spruce Street Friday night, Sept. 19, 2021. Read more

Two males, ages 14 and 16, were wounded in a shooting Friday night in West Philadelphia, police said.

Shortly after 8:40 p.m., the teens were both shot in the leg on the 4900 block of Spruce Street. Police found the teens several blocks from each other and took them to Chidlren’s hospital of Philadelphia, where they were listed in stable condition.

Police said the shooting may have been a drive-by.

No arrests were reported.