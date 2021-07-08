Two men and a woman were wounded in a shooting Wednesday in West Philadelphia, police said.

Shortly before 10 p.m., a barrage of shots were fired from 60 feet away at a group of people standing on the porch of a residence on the 5400 block of Race Street across from the Nichols Park playground, said Chief Inspector Scott Small.

A 22-year-old man was struck several times throughout his body. A 20-year-old man was shot in the leg and a 29-year-old woman was hit in the shoulder. All three were transported by police to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where they were reported in stable condition, Small said.

Someone on the porch returned fire at the one or more shooters, Small said.

Police found more than 50 spent shell casings in total, Small said.

There were about 10 to 15 people on the porch or inside the residence. There was an 8-month-old girl inside. She was not hurt, Small said.

No arrests were reported.