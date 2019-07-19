A report of a fire and smoky conditions prompted an evacuation at a West Philadelphia high-rise complex Thursday night, officials said.
Firefighters and police responded around 9:30 p.m. to the 4400 block of Holden Street at the Westpark Apartments and found smoke in one of the buildings. The building is part of the Philadelphia Housing Authority development that features a mixture of residencies for families and older adults. Residents were evacuated or told to shelter in place as firefighters made their way up one of the towers to investigate.
There was a report that a first responder suffered smoke inhalation and was taken to the hospital.
The fire was declared under control at 10:56 p.m.
TV news helicopters circling the tower showed a man climbing down the side of the building. He made it to the ground and appeared to be unhurt, as seen in this NBC 10 video.