A woman is dead and three others, including a 1-month-old boy and 6-year-old girl, are injured following a car crash in West Philadelphia on Friday morning.
The crash occurred at about 10:20 a.m., when a 24-year-old male driver crashed a white Nissan Maxima into a tree at 34th Street and Girard Avenue, near the Philadelphia Zoo, police say.
The driver and two children were taken to area hospitals following the crash. Their conditions were not known. Medics pronounced the female passenger dead at the scene.
Police have not yet released additional information regarding the crash.