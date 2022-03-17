A West Philadelphia resident on Wednesday night shot and killed a trespasser who had thrown a brick through the resident’s car, according to reports.

Shortly after 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to a call of gunshots on the 4400 block of Fairmount Avenue, 6ABC reported. When officers arrived, they found a 23-year-old man lying on the 700 block of 44th Street, with multiple gunshot wounds.

The man, whose name was not released, was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead soon after.

Police said that the 23-year-old had scaled a fence and trespassed onto the Fairmount Avenue property, into an enclosed rear yard and threw a brick into the driver side window of a Alfa Romeo SUV, 6ABC reported. After hearing the noise, the 49-year-old homeowner, whose name was also not released, came out to confront the man and shot at least three times.

Three shell casings were found, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said at the scene.

Police found a brick on the driver’s seat, Small said. Police also recovered the weapon and the homeowner is cooperating with the investigation.

Police had received calls of a masked man trespassing in the rear of properties in the area and at least one call of a man breaking into a car, 6ABC reported.