Person found dead in West Philadelphia house fire

A person was found dead inside a rowhouse where a fire erupted Tuesday night in West Philadelphia, authorities said.

Around 9 p.m., firefighters responded to a reported fire and a person trapped inside two-story residence on the 500 block of South 57th Street, authorities said.

The fire was declared under control about 20 minutes later.

No further information about the fatality was immediately available. No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.