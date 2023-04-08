Link copied to clipboard
12-year-old girl shot in West Philadelphia
The shooting happened just before 7:50 p.m. on the 200 block of South 58th Street, police said.
A 12-year-old girl was hospitalized in critical but stable condition after being shot inside a residence Friday night in West Philadelphia, police said.
Just before 7:50 p.m. on the 200 block of South 58th Street, the girl was shot once in the lower buttocks, police said. She was transported by police to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.
Police said no gun was found at the scene and no arrests were reported.