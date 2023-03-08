Gunfire strikes elementary school building in Overbrook

Gunfire erupted Wednesday afternoon outside an elementary school in the city’s Overbrook section, with several bullets hitting school windows, resulting in a lockdown, police said.

No injuries were reported inside Edward Heston School on the 1600 block of North 54th Street after the gunfire occurred around 3:40 p.m., police said.

A 21-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his upper right leg was found nearby on the 5400 block of Stewart Street, police said. He was transported by police to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was listed in stable condition.

Shortly after 4:20 p.m., police said the school lockdown had been lifted.

Police said they found a gun but did not say where it was located.

No arrests were reported and no other details were immediately available.