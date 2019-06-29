A 55-year-old man and 42-year-old woman are listed in stable condition after a home invasion in West Philadelphia early Saturday.
Four armed men in hoodies and masks forced their way into the victims’ rowhouse on the 5800 block of Cedar Street through a side entrance, taking several thousand dollars and a wallet. Two sons and a daughter were home at the time of the robbery but were not hurt. Police responded at 2:47 a.m.
The victims were transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center for bruises. Police have made no arrests in the continuing investigation.