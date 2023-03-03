Police in gunfight in West Philadelphia, suspect in custody

A police officer exchanged gunfire with a man Thursday night in West Philadelphia, and a suspect was apprehended a short time later, police said.

No injuries were reported.

The confrontation occurred around 7:40 p.m. in the area of 54th and Summer Streets.

Police said they were conducting a traffic stop of a Chevrolet Tahoe when someone from the vehicle shot at police. An officer returned fire with one shot.

Three people were later detained and one of them was positively identified, police said. A gun was found in the area and a another suspect was still being sought.