A wind-driven wildfire in a remote area of Wharton State Forest in Burlington County had burned more than 100 acres as of 5 p.m. Sunday and was 0% contained, the New Jersey Forest Fire Service reported.

Firefighters had begun setting backfires in an effort to contain the blaze, reported along the Mullica River in the Pine Barrens.

No structures were threatened and no injuries were reported, the fire service said on its Facebook page. It first reported the fire around 1 p.m.

Boat launches along the Mullica River, as well as the Mullica River Campground and Mullica River Trail were to remain closed from the Atsion Recreation Area to Batsto Village until further notice, the fire service said. Pinelands Adventures had suspended kayak and canoe trips.

According to the fire service, a wildfire becomes a “major wildfire” after it exceeds 100 acres.

Wharton State Forest consists of 115,000 acres spread across Burlington and Atlantic Counties.

Dry and breezy conditions Sunday, with wind gusts at times close to 30 mph, contributed to the fire, the National Weather Service in Mount Holly said. Winds were expected to subside Sunday evening.