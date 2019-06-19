In February, Duke University economist William “Sandy” Darity told the Inquirer that “reparations” should be a litmus test for all of the Democrats who announced plans to seek the presidency in 2020. “We should be holding politicians’ feet to the fire on this issue,” Darity said. Darity has worked closely with a group that calls itself American Descendants of Slavery, or ADOS, that has used Darity’s research to argue that black Americans whose ancestors were enslaved are in dire financial situations because of the racial wealth gap. Many economists, such as those who authored this report from the Center for American Progress, have noted that African Americans own approximately one-tenth of the wealth of white Americans. Many people argue that Coates sparked a new conversation on the topic when he wrote The Case for Reparations for The Atlantic in 2014, although then-President Obama said he couldn’t see reparations as feasible.