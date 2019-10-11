Adjust for climate change. For those of us who have passive greenhouses, those weeks of 90s in summer and 20s in winter have wreaked havoc in recent years on our crops. Here’s what has survived my summers in the hoophouse with limited water and abundant heat: sweet potatoes, basil, more sweet potatoes, rosemary, mint, goji berries, and of course those sweet potatoes. Tomatoes would only grow around the very edges where they could steal rainwater, and it was far too hot for anything bee-pollinated to make fruit. NOTE: Irrigation would help, as would ventilating fans, but hey, it’s passive! The winter cold in my greenhouse promoted mustards that drop seed every year, and a wonderful crop of chickweed that provided greens for smoothies all winter. And, of course, there was the rosemary, which reached 5 feet before I had to hack it back so I could walk down the aisle. Think about implementing better insulation, strategically placed water barrels to hold heat, and the judicious use of a kerosene heater for the worst nights.