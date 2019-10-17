Go pick apples. Lots of varieties of apples are still available at the U-Picks around Philadelphia; the advantage of going now is that you can also get pumpkins and gourds (and mums) while you’re there to decorate your front steps. And if you go on a weekend, you can probably take in a hayride, see a few ghosts, get your face painted. You might even consider renting some kids to take along, so you fit in a little better.