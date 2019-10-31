Stalk the weather forecaster. We’re due for a frost somewhere in the next two weeks. Be ready to run out and cover tomatoes and peppers with blankets or plastic if temps drop below 35 degrees; some years we’ve managed to keep the plants alive long enough to have tomatoes into December. If frost triumphs, clean out the dead veggie plants and throw down some last-minute cover crop seeds — hairy vetch and winter rye are about the only ones you can plant this late. Otherwise, cover the empty beds with mulch or shredded leaves.