Sometimes, if a kitchen is at an outside wall, a window can be added during a more extensive remodeling project. Or, your idea for a sink at the island is a good one. But for your place, or for anyone else who can’t make big changes to their kitchen, at least make sure you have ample headroom over the sink. Give yourself at least 36 inches or more if you are tall. Open shelves are a great way to keep some storage and give a more spacious feeling than closed cabinets. On the wall over the sink, a mirror will help create depth and will allow you to look out into the living space over your shoulder. Choose a mirror that’s antiqued at the edges if you don’t want to look at your own reflection while washing dishes or peeling potatoes.