The group of protesters on Sunday, which included some current and former employees, picketed for more than an hour, chanting, waving signs, and attempting to talk shoppers out of patronizing Whole Foods. Some said Whole Foods wanted the benefits of appearing inclusive and supportive, by posting that “Racism has no place here” on the website and handing out T-shirts labeling their staffers “heroes,” but that such gestures were at odds with the reality of a company that ended hazard pay amid a pandemic and has been accused of employing aggressive anti-union tactics.