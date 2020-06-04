But the extra money they received during the pandemic went away this week. Whole Foods had temporarily paid workers an additional $2 per hour, but that expired June 1, according to company emails sent to all employees in the U.S. and Canada. The decision to end so-called hazard pay has upset workers, who feel they’re still at risk of contracting the coronavirus, which has infected at least 1.9 million Americans and killed at least 109,000.