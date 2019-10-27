The tour begins at Elfreth’s Alley, which still looks like Philadelphia in 1793. It then heads to Dock Street near Third and Walnut, where there had been an open tidal creek crammed with sewage and animal carcasses. In one of the nation’s first decisive acts of public health, the creek was filled in after the epidemic, in the hope of preventing a recurrence, because nobody realized the fever was spread by mosquitoes and not by putrid air. But the first public-health gesture during the epidemic was publishing the competing methods of medical treatment in the newspapers, and encouraging patients to treat themselves if no docs were available.