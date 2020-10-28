The owner of a Wildwood Crest pizza shop was sentenced Wednesday to 15 months in federal prison for filing false income tax returns, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of New Jersey announced.
Giuseppe D’Arancio, 61, owner of Sal’s Ristorante & Pizzeria, pleaded guilty in January before U.S. District Judge Joseph Rodriguez in Camden to five counts of filing a false income tax return for the years 2012 through 2016.
In addition to the prison term, Rodriguez ordered D’Arancio to serve one year of supervised release and to pay $507,246 in restitution to the IRS.
According to prosecutors, D’Arancio, of Cape May Court House, kept two sets of accounting books and underreported the pizzeria’s taxable income.
D’Arancio’s attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment after the hearing.