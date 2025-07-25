Wildwood has hosted the Dutch Hoffman Memorial lifeguard races since 1963, but hasn’t won in 35 years. Here’s why.

WILDWOOD, N.J. — Ed Schneider, captain of the Wildwood Beach Patrol, is a student of history and philosophy, and also, of the Dutch Hoffman Memorial Lifeguard Races.

Held in Wildwood since 1963, the Dutch Hoffman’s, as they’re known, have not been won by the hometown beach patrol since 1989, and that was a tie with Ocean City. Schneider, of Fishtown, has a theory about why — and doesn’t think this year will be any different.

Advertisement

The races, rescue boards, rowing, swimming, and running events, will take place Friday, July 25, at 6:30 p.m. on the Lincoln Avenue beach in Wildwood. It’s named after Hoffman, one of Wildwood’s original beach patrol captains who served from 1927 to 1962 and helped professionalize the beach patrols of the Jersey Shore.

It’s the first of the big three races featuring all 15 beach patrols of Cape May and Atlantic Counties, followed by the Margate Memorials and the South Jersey championships. At this point, Avalon, Brigantine, and Longport are favorites, based on performances so far this summer.

“Avalon has proven itself to have been very strong within the last few weeks of racing in Cape May County,” Schneider said. “Coming out of Atlantic, Brigantine has a very strong doubles crew. Longport is very tough. The rowers from Absecon Island are consistently strong over decades.”

Last year, Schneider published a book about the legacy and history of Dutch Hoffman, after it was apparent a lot of people never gave a second thought to who he actually was.

Schneider credits Hoffman, who grew up in Germantown, with modernizing the Wildwood Beach Patrol and setting a standard for all of South Jersey.

Hoffman, a football player who eventually played semipro, followed another football player down to Wildwood, where they recruited more football players and other athletes — mostly from the Philly area — to become lifeguards down the Shore.

When he started, the main skill needed was strength to push the lifeguard boat into the ocean, Schneider noted.

“Dutch Hoffman will hire football players, basketball players, baseball players to come down to Wildwood and become lifeguards,” Schneider said. “Swimming becomes more important.”

“Gloucester and Camden produce a lot of athletes who came down to be lifeguards in the 1930s and 40s,” he noted.

So why the Wildwood Beach Patrol lifeguard race drought?

While other beach patrols are made up of locals who grew up swimming, rowing, and watching lifeguard races — often following in the footsteps of relatives — Wildwood has stuck to its tradition of recruiting athletes from Philadelphia-area schools, he says.

Schneider teaches history and philosophy at Council Rock High School in Bucks County. He says he’s looking for the sports team captains, the AP student, the high achievers.

“It’s a long list of years,” he acknowledged, of Wildwood’s Dutch Hoffman drought. “One of the issues for Wildwood is the Wildwood lifeguards generally come from the Philadelphia area still. For me, I wrestled in high school. I grew up going to the local swimming pool. I’m here 37 years.”

No matter the outcome, though, the competitions are beloved, and exciting to watch.

“Within the Dutch Hoffman’s, the Margate Memorials, and the South Jersey’s, lifeguarding is a family affair,” he said. “There have been generations of families competing against one another.”

Schneider answered our rapid fire questions with his Shore recommendations.

Favorite beach: 26th Street or Lincoln Avenue beach in Wildwood.

Favorite summer breakfast: Egg and cheese omelet with mushrooms and pepper, wheat toast, and side of bacon at the Key West Cafe or the Crow’s Nest.

Your idea of a perfect beach day: Wake up and watch the sunrise, go for a row up and down the coast, come in and meet the 50 staff that I work with and plan for a day. The rest of the day is just moving up and down the beach, taking care of my responsibilities and watching people be happy.

Perfect night? Fourth of July. After work, we generally go out and have a couple drinks. I meet friends and family, have dinner, and watch fireworks on the beach.

Best Shore sandwich: I’m not a sandwich guy. Two mushroom slices from Sam’s.

As the end of summer approaches, I feel: When you hit July, the summer’s full of magic. Then comes August, and the magic is slipping away.

It wouldn’t be the Jersey Shore without: The people.

Best thing for kids: Go onto the beach, put the cellphones down, learn to swim, enjoy the ocean, enjoy the seagulls, the dolphins, get outside, and put the computer stuff down.

Surfing or fishing? Rowing.

Sunrise or sunset? Sunrise. Every sunrise is the fingerprint of the day.

Shore pet peeve? People who are angry. You’re here on vacation. When people are angry because there’s a line. Or because of the weather.

The Shore could be improved if: People took better care of making the world better in terms of their attitude and just being happy. But also cleaning up after themselves.