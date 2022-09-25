Two people were killed Saturday night in Wildwood, N.J., during an unsanctioned drag racing rally known as H2Oi or H2O22 after one driver struck a car and then hit two pedestrians before trying to leave the scene.

Police charged Gerald J. White, 37, of Pittsburgh with two counts of death by auto, two counts of assault by auto, in the death of Lindsay Weakland, 18, of Carlisle, Pa., and Timothy Ogden, 34, of Clayton, N.J., as well as other charges related to his attempt to flee the scene, according to Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland and Wildwood police Chief Robert Regalbuto.

“We have heard of tragic deaths around this country based on stray bullets from illegal shootings hitting innocent bystanders and children. This is no different,” said Sutherland in a statement. “Driving a motor vehicle at a high speed in a populated area is essentially the same as discharging a firearm. The results are the same, death and injury.”

According to the release, police officers were called to the intersection of Burk and Atlantic avenues after a report of a multi-vehicle crash involving pedestrians.

White was driving a 2003 Nissan Infiniti when he first struck a 2014 Honda Civic, and then hit two pedestrians. Weakland, a pedestrian,died at the intersection. Ogden, a passenger in the Honda Civic, died at the Atlantic City Medical Center as a result of his injuries.Police did not give any information about any injuries to the other pedestrian.

Police apprehended White after he attempted to flee the scene.

“I would first like to share my sincere condolences with the families of the two victims who were needlessly killed and those that have been injured,” said Sullivan in his statement. “Their lives will be forever changed.”

The tragedy comes at the end of a season where drag races and unsanctioned auto rallies took place with regularity in and around Wildwood. Authorities were aware of this weekend’s planned roadway festivities, and the city’s Board of Commissioners released a Sept. 21 statement warning against reckless driving.

“The Board of Commissioners emphasizes that all visitors to the Wildwoods are welcome and are expected to obey all ordinances and laws during their visit,” the release read.

Neither of the two people killed were reportedly in town to attend the event.

Dangerous driving and road deaths have surged since 2020 across the United States, part of a trend of reckless and uncivil behavior during the COVID-19 pandemic. Last week the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration released data showing that 20,175 died in car crashes in the first half of 2022, a 0.5% increase from the first half of 2021.

The federal government reported, however, that the period between April and June saw the first decline in fatalities after seven consecutive quarters of increasing carnage, which started in 2020.

This is a developing story.