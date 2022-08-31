Three people — one as young as 17 years old — were injured in a hail of gunfire outside an elementary school in Kensington early Wednesday morning, police said.

Shortly before 1 a.m., police responded to a report of a shooting near a playground outside Frances E. Willard Elementary School, 6ABC reported. When police arrived, they found 30 spent shell casings from a semiautomatic rifle and a semiautomatic handgun, said Chief Inspector Scott Small.

A 20-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman were shot, along with a 17-year-old boy, said Small. All three were in stable condition at Temple University Hospital. Officers found the 20-year-old man injured in a nearby playground, while the other two victims arrived at the hospital in a private car

A car that was parked outside and where the three victims had been standing had been shot 15 times, said Small. One of the bullets that was fired went through a window of the elementary school and lodged into a lobby wall.

This is a developing story and will be updated.