A Chester County man facing trial for allegedly embezzling money from multiple homeowners associations in South Jersey and Southeastern Pennsylvania has been arrested again, accused of running the same scheme at additional locations.
William Huyler III, 41, was arrested late Wednesday and charged with theft, forgery, and related offenses. He was released on $250,000 unsecured bail, and waived his preliminary hearing. Huyler was expected to go to trial Tuesday in West Chester on his previous charges, but that case was continued because of his latest arrest.
Huyler now is accused of stealing more than $1.5 million from multiple condominium associations in the region, according to Chester County District Attorney Deborah Ryan.
“Our office will continue to investigate any allegations of theft and unlawful activities until we are satisfied that we have uncovered any potential victims," Ryan said. "The defendant betrayed the trust of these victims for his financial advantage and must be held accountable.”
Huyler’s attorney, Lee Ciccarelli, did not immediately return a request for comment Thursday. Previously, Ciccarelli said Huyler was taking the allegations “very seriously.”
Investigators said Huyler was contracted by homeowners associations in Exton, Marlton, and Glassboro, and Kent County, Del., to manage their business accounts between January 2017 and January 2018. Over the course of that year, Huyler used “multiple methods of deception” to steal more than $240,000, Ryan said.
He did so by laundering money through different bank accounts, and forging checks and other financial documents, according to investigators.
In October, Huyler was charged with "co-mingling” money from condominium associations in Marlton and East Goshen Township with bank accounts for his business, East Hill Property Management, court records show.
Part of his alleged scheme involved shuffling money among bank accounts to help cover the withdrawals. That involved funds belonging to the Crooked Lane Crossing Condominium Association in Upper Merion. Those cases, originally filed in Montgomery County in June, have been consolidated in Chester County and will be prosecuted by Ryan’s office.