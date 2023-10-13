Philly LGBT center cancels tribute to slain journalist Josh Kruger, citing ‘allegations that have recently surfaced’

The William Way LGBT Community Center has canceled a planned tribute event for slain Philadelphia journalist Josh Kruger, citing “the allegations that have recently surfaced.”

The cancellation of the event — a ticketed gathering slated for Oct. 29 for those who knew Kruger to gather, share stories, and reminisce — came a day after The Inquirer published a story detailing assertions from the family of Robert Davis, 19, who is accused of fatally shooting Kruger in his Point Breeze home earlier this month.

The family said Davis was 15 years old when he and Kruger began a relationship involving drugs, and that prior to the shooting, Davis told them Kruger threatened to post sexually explicit videos of the teen online.

“With the allegations that have recently surfaced about Josh’s murder and the complexities involved, we don’t believe that we can create a safe space, either for Josh’s friends and family, or for those who have rightful anger and concerns over allegations of child sexual abuse,” the center posted on its event page Thursday. The William Way Center could not be reached for comment Friday.

“As more is revealed about the facts of the case, we hope that together we can figure out the right next steps to acknowledge and remember the many victims in this case — individuals, families, and communities,” the center’s post said.

Kruger, 39, was killed Oct. 2, when police said a man entered his home in the middle of the night and shot him seven times. Surveillance video and tips from Kruger’s family and friends led police to Davis, and a warrant for his arrest was issued a few days later. He remains at large.

The Inquirer reported that sources said detectives were investigating explicit photos and messages in Kruger’s phone. The sources did not say whether the content was connected to Davis, but said the images and messages were being analyzed by the Special Victims Unit.

Those details added troubling complexities to the killing of Kruger, which gained national attention and devastated many in the community.

Kruger, who worked for the city from 2015 to 2020, overseeing the mayor’s social media platforms and acting as a spokesperson for the Office of Homeless Services, was outspoken about struggles he faced. News of his death left many in shock, and city and state officials shared statements commemorating his life and advocacy for the vulnerable.

Kruger wrote for various outlets, including The Inquirer, and addressed topics in his writing and on social media that converged with his life experiences, including living as a gay man with HIV, addiction and harm reduction, and local politics.