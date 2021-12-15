Willie Brown, longtime president of Transport Workers Union Local 234, has stepped down as the president of SEPTA’s largest labor union.

On Friday, Brown, 58, stepped down as the president of Local 234, Brown confirmed. Brian Pollitt, who was serving as acting president as Brown planned to join the international union Transport Workers Union of America, is now the president of 234. The news was first reported by Axios Philadelphia.

Brown, who served as president of Local 234 from 2013 to 2021 and previously from 2008 to 2010, will now lead the Transit, Universities, Utilities, and Services Division of the Transport Workers Union of America.

“I’m not retired. I’m still working,” Brown told The Inquirer. “This is a promotion, that’s what it was for me. I’m trying to give [the Transport Workers Union of America] my attention.”

