A 19-year-old South Jersey man was shot to death Friday night in the parking lot of a Willingboro shopping center, authorities said.

Adam Janson, believed to be from the Burlington City area, was shot around 7:30 p.m. in front of a pizza shop at Kennedy Plaza, located in the 400 block of John F. Kennedy Way, according to a joint announcement Saturday morning by Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and Willingboro Township Police Department acting Public Safety Director Captain Ian Bucs.

No further details were provided. An autopsy will be performed by Burlington County Medical Examiner Ian Hood.

No arrests have been made, authorities said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call Burlington County Central Communications at 609-265-7113, or the Willingboro police tipline at 609-877-6958, or send an email to tips@co.burlington.nj.us.