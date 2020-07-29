Pinot grigio is one of the most popular wine styles among American wine drinkers, thanks to its appealing price points and delicate flavors of fresh apples or pears that are refreshingly crisp. Some detractors find these wines to be bland or boring, viewing pinot grigio’s mildness of flavor on first sip to be a weakness by definition. Many assume that more is always better when it comes to the flavor intensity of food or drink, but that’s just not how our senses operate. If that were true, we’d be using more Worcestershire sauce than mayonnaise and topping our pizzas with gorgonzola, not mozzarella.