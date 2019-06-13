Tourists from as far as Australia visited the Krantz Farm in Strasburg, where tough Philly detective Harrison Ford went to hide out from crooked cops during a murder investigation and fell in love with an Amish woman played by Kelly McGillis. The Krantz family, who were Mennonites, were besieged by offers to sell the home, to turn the 82-acre farm into a tourist trap in the years after the Oscar-winning film was released. From time to time, some curiosity seekers still showed up, or snuck around, and public access was tightened.