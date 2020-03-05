The Lansdale-based radio station WNPV will cease operations next month after nearly 60 years on the air.
The station, which broadcasts on the 98.5 FM and 1440 AM frequencies, will air its final programming and go off the air April 30, general manager Phil Hunt said.
“Our mission has always been to serve the public with top-quality local programming, and we have never been willing to compromise on that promise,” Hunt said in a recorded statement. “In recent years, it’s become increasingly difficult to grow our audience and advertising revenues, and unfortunately, it’s no longer sustainable to continue to run the business in a way that delivers the service in a way that our community expects and deserves.”
Launched in October 1960, the station primarily serves Montgomery and Bucks Counties with local news, talk, and sports programming.
Among the station’s most-notable programming is the weekday afternoon show Comment Please by Univest, which Hunt called the “longest-running and best radio talk show in the Delaware Valley.” The show, hosted by Darryl Berger, has been on the air for more than 50 years.
It is not yet clear what will happen to the 98.5 FM and 1440 AM frequencies after WNPV ceases broadcasting.
“I’m incredibly grateful to our committed and talented staff, our loyal advertisers, and our listeners,” Hunt said. “It has been an honor to serve this community.”