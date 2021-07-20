A 25-year-old woman was killed and three men were wounded in separate shootings Monday in Philadelphia, police said.

At about 5:50 p.m., the woman, who was not identified, was outside on the 300 block of West Huntingdon Street in Fairhill when she was shot once in the head, police said. She was taken by private vehicle to Temple University Hospital and pronounced dead at 6.

Police said they had a male suspect in custody and have recovered two weapons.

Just after 5:35 p.m., three men were outside in the area of Cumberland and Stanley Streets in Strawberry Mansion when they were struck by gunfire.

A 57-year-old man was shot in the back and left buttock, and a 23-year-old man was shot in the right arm. Both were taken by private vehicle to Temple and were listed in stable condition, police said.

A 27-year-old man who was shot in the shoulder was taken by medics to Temple. He also was listed in stable condition.

Police reported no arrest or other details in that case.