Woman fatally shot in Montgomery County shopping center

A woman was shot and killed near a Dunkin in Cheltenham Township on Tuesday morning.

File picture of police yellow tape. Photograph taken during crime scene investigation on Redfield just below Market Street in Philadelphia, Friday, April 15, 2022.Read moreALEJANDRO A. ALVAREZ / Staff Photographer

A woman was shot and killed in her car in a Montgomery County shopping center Tuesday morning, authorities said, in front of her 11-year-old son, who was in the backseat.

The woman, who was not identified, was shot multiple times at the drive-thru entrance of the Dunkin’ at Melrose Shopping Center on East Cheltenham Avenue in Cheltenham Township, a spokesperson for the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office said.

Cheltenham Township Police responded around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday and found the woman. Her son was not injured, authorities said.

Police did not immediately release information about a possible motive or potential suspects.

