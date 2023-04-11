Woman fatally shot in Montgomery County shopping center

A woman was shot and killed in her car in a Montgomery County shopping center Tuesday morning, authorities said, in front of her 11-year-old son, who was in the backseat.

The woman, who was not identified, was shot multiple times at the drive-thru entrance of the Dunkin’ at Melrose Shopping Center on East Cheltenham Avenue in Cheltenham Township, a spokesperson for the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office said.

Cheltenham Township Police responded around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday and found the woman. Her son was not injured, authorities said.

Police did not immediately release information about a possible motive or potential suspects.