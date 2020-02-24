A 22-year-old woman was fatally shot Sunday afternoon in her Maple Shade apartment building, and a 24-year-old man was shot and wounded, authorities said.
Police responding to a call found Kayla Winkler and Ramek Bass in the hallway outside Winkler’s apartment on the seventh floor of the Arbors, a 408-unit complex in the 200 block of South Lenola Road, just before 2:30 p.m., according to Joel Bewley, spokesperson for the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office.
Winkler was taken to Cooper University Hospital in Camden, where she was pronounced dead. Bass was treated for a gunshot wound to the shoulder and released. The two were acquaintances, the prosecutor’s office said.
The prosecutor’s office and the Maple Shade Police Department were investigating Sunday evening. No arrests had been made. Authorities asked tipsters to call Burlington County Central Communications at 609-265-7113 or email tips@co.burlington.nj.us or tips@mapleshadepd.com.