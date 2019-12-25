A 33-year-old man fatally stabbed a 35-year-old woman with a butcher knife and stabbed her 14-year-old son in front of five other children early Christmas morning in Olney, Philadelphia Police said.
The woman, who may have been married to the man, was found shortly before 3:30 a.m. outside a residence in the 5600 block of North Mascher Street with multiple stab wounds to the abdomen, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said at a news conference. It was not immediately clear if the couple were married at the time of the alleged attack.
She was taken to Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia, where she was pronounced dead at 3:36 a.m. Police found the 14-year-old boy inside the house bleeding heavily from multiple stab wounds to his thigh. He was taken to Einstein, where he was in stable condition, Small said.
The man cut his own hands while stabbing the woman and her son, and was to be treated at the hospital for his injuries before being transferred to the Homicide Division, Small said.
“Heartbroken by what appears to be an act of intimate partner violence that has robbed several children of their mother,” Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner tweeted Wednesday morning.
The man stabbed the woman inside the home, then “chased her outside, and continued to stab her when she was outside,” Small said.
Police responded to multiple 911 calls of a “hospital case person” lying outside, Small said, and when they arrived they found the woman bleeding heavily from the abdomen and the man standing over her.
The children inside the home told police the man had stabbed the woman, Small said. Police believe the couple and children all lived in the home and were related “in some way,” Small said.
One of the children, who range in age from 8 to 16, took the butcher knife with a 10-inch blade into the house to protect everyone else from the man, Small said. Police recovered the knife in the second-floor bedroom, covered in blood, he said.
“The juveniles that were inside the property,” Small said, “we believe all of them witnessed the incident or at least part of the incident.”
Inside the home, police found evidence of a “violent struggle,” Small said, with broken glass, overturned and broken furniture, and large amounts of blood.
This is a developing story and will be updated.