A woman was fatally struck by a car and a SEPTA bus along Frankford Avenue

A woman walking along Frankford Avenue was struck by a car and a SEPTA bus early Saturday morning in Philadelphia’s Wissinoming neighborhood, resulting in her death, authorities said.

The incident occurred on Frankford Avenue and Comly Streets around 1 a.m. SEPTA spokesman Andrew Busch said the woman was struck by a driver going southbound, and the collision threw the woman into the northbound lanes where she was then hit by a Route 66 bus. The woman died at the scene.

Busch said SEPTA will continue providing any assistance the police need as the investigation continues.

The woman’s identity and age have not yet been released.