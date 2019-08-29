A: There is so much information on living with, cleaning, and refinishing wood floors that it’s impossible to contain it all in one or two columns! For your situation, it will depend on what type of engineered flooring you have, your budget, and the exact look you want. The thickness of the top layer of your floor is what matters. Some engineered flooring products may have a thick hardwood veneer that can be carefully refinished, similar to solid hardwood flooring. Laminate, vinyl planks, and even ceramic tile in plank shapes are other flooring products sometimes mistakenly referred to as engineered flooring. The top layer of laminates is not actually wood at all, and gives you a wide variety of great-looking choices. If your floor is any of these types, it’s probably not possible to refinish, so replacing your floor might be the way to go. You’ll get exactly the look you want for a lot less than traditional hardwoods. With the proper prep work, it’s also possible to add vinyl plank flooring or tile over your old floor. Have a flooring contractor look at your floors for more specific information.