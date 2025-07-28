Fashion District announced as site of 2026 World Cup volunteer center

Philadelphia Soccer 2026 announced Monday that the Fashion District will serve as the volunteer center for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Starting in October and running through June and July 2026 — when six World Cup matches at Lincoln Financial Field are expected to bring a half-million soccer fans to town — an empty, 18,000-square-foot exhibition space inside the Market East mall will become the primary hub for about 3,000 volunteers from around the world.

Advertisement

The announcement comes six months after the 76ers ditched a plan to build a $1.3 billion arena in Market East.

“Fashion District Philadelphia’s selection as the site of Philadelphia Soccer FIFA World Cup 26 volunteer center represents a significant victory for our city,” said Mayor Cherelle L. Parker in a statement. “The center will not only help power critical volunteer efforts supporting FIFA World Cup 26, but also generate significant economic activity for our local businesses, restaurants, and hotels. We are proud to support this effort and the thousands of volunteers who will ensure that next summer’s tournament is a success.”

Every host city is tasked with selecting a volunteer site for the event, said Alison Grove, senior director of operations and strategic partnerships for Philadelphia Soccer 2026.

Located in the heart of downtown, the Fashion District was an obvious choice for the Philly matches, she said. It’s within walking distance of 6,000 hotel rooms and connected to the city’s main transit hub.

Calling it the “World Cup Campus,” the hope is that the center can be “an accelerant and catalyst” for East Market, Grove said.

“We really want to make a statement for Philly and the nation,” she said, in an interview. “Hopefully, this will be a legacy moment for Philly Soccer and the World Cup and showcase and jump-start some revitalization on East Market.”

Grove — who ran the volunteer programs for the Republican National Convention in 2000, and chaired the volunteer committees for the Pope’s 2015 visit, and Democratic National Convention in 2016 — expects an outpouring of volunteers from all over the region, the nation, and the world.

“It should be a real cross section,” she said. “Big soccer fans. Big Philly fans. Our region has a real appetite to be part of these events, and the World Cup is a huge event with an international following. They’ll be coming from different states and different countries and they will choose Philadelphia as where they want to volunteer.”

Philadelphia Soccer 2026 officials planned a Monday afternoon media walk-through of the space, which also hosted a 2022 interactive exhibition of the works of the anonymous street artist, Banksy.

The 2026 World Cup is set to be Philadelphia’s biggest ticketed event that summer, with six matches scheduled at Lincoln Financial Field — including a Round of 16 game on July 4. It falls during a packed stretch of major events, as the city celebrates America’s 250th anniversary, also known as the Semiquincentennial.

Philly is also hosting the 2026 MLB All-Star Game and a pumped-up Fourth of July concert that will officially commemorate America’s big milestone.

“Housing our FIFA World Cup 26 volunteer center at the Fashion District Philadelphia underscores our belief in the area’s potential to welcome and serve thousands of individuals,” said Dan Hilferty, board cochair, Philadelphia Soccer 2026. “The volunteer center will act as an immediate economic driver.”

All of the Fashion District’s 80 stores will operate as normal. But the 850,000-square-foot mall will definitely become a soccer hub, said Grove, who expects over 7,000 applicants for the 3,000 unpaid volunteer positions.

Volunteers will work media operations, hospitality, greeting attendees at hotels and transportation hubs, and guest operations. They’ll also be posted at the stadium and fan zones, outfitted in World Cup volunteer uniforms. They will be provided shift meals and exclusive swag.

With build-out starting in September, the space will serve as a recruitment and training location, a welcoming space for volunteers to connect and engage, and will also include an in-house FIFA museum for special events. In the lead-up to the games, fan events will be hosted in the Gallery Cube entrance.

As another perk, volunteers will be able to watch matches on big screens set up inside the mall.

“It will be a home base,” said Grove. “It’ll really be the place for volunteers to experience the World Cup.”