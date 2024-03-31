Synagogue in Wynnewood graffitied in latest vandalism incident

A synagogue in Wynnewood woke up Sunday to a red swastika spray-painted on a banner showing support for Israel, the second such vandalism incident there in as many weekends.

The latest vandalism incident at Temple Beth Hillel-Beth El went viral after CNN’s Jake Tapper, who was bar mitzvahed there, posted a photo of the graffiti on X.

Synagogue leadership said the first incident took place last Friday night. The culprit or culprits responsible spray-painted a sign that read “Our community stands with Israel.” The sign was replaced and then spray-painted again Saturday night.

“We do not know who did this,” read a synagogue leadership post on Facebook. “We do know that they wanted us to be afraid. A swastika is not a commentary on the policies of the State of Israel, nor is it a sign of solidarity with Palestinians. It is a symbol of hatred and division.”

Advertisement

The synagogue notified law enforcement on both occasions. The Lower Merion Police Department could not immediately be reached for comment Sunday, nor could the synagogue leadership.

The graffiti at Beth Hillel-Beth El comes at a time of continued debate and local protests regarding the Israel-Hamas war. According to state police, 70 people were arrested for blocking Interstate 676 during the #ShutItDown4Palestine march Saturday evening.

As the war and protests wage on, so do antisemitic and anti-Muslim incidents across the country, according to organizations such as the Anti-Defamation League and Council on American-Islamic Relations. The incidents of harassment range from the use of ethnic slurs to assaults.

» READ MORE: Anti-Jewish and anti-Muslim harassment complaints spike in Philly region

The vandalism of Jewish-owned businesses, memorials, and houses of worship has drawn quick rebuke online and among politicians who say the act goes beyond peaceful protest, veering into antisemitism.

This past week, Temple Beth Zion-Beth Israel in Center City reported two women spray-painted “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free” on the sidewalk out front, according to a 6abc report. Many interpret the chant as a call for the destruction of Israel.

Two weeks ago, the Israeli-owned business Nana’s Kitchen in Narbeth learned someone scrawled “free Gaza” on the side of its building, reported 6abc. The owners, who told the station they had two relatives held captive by Hamas, said police and borough officials were quick to remove the spray paint.

And at the start of the year, someone spray-painted a swastika on a wall adjacent to Philadelphia’s Holocaust memorial on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

The leadership of Temple Beth Hillel-Beth El said in its message Sunday that neighbors of various faiths had already reached out to offer their support.

“We, the leadership of the synagogue, want everyone to know that we will not give in to either fear or division,” read the post.