Secondary roles buoyed up the rest: Eleonora Buratto was in full command as the slave girl Liu, singing with a steely sense of vocal line but a wonderfully softened upper range, while James Morris, as the deposed king, delivered vocal solidity at age 72 plus emphatic outrage in an opera where larger, deeper meaning is hard to come by. Nézet-Séguin’s luxuriating in the opera’s orchestration had mixed blessings: You want the piece to keep moving so that the audience doesn’t have time to think about the opera’s means of manipulation. Yet he found darker, more dissonant undercurrents — imagine psychopathic Ravel — where other conductors are happy with sonic spectacle. Most remarkable was the ending. Puccini left the opera unfinished (some say abandoned because he was so stymied by the happy ending). But the often unconvincing (and trimmed) Franco Alfano-composed conclusion maintained dramatic tension on Thursday and seemed just long enough.