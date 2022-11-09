A Yeadon woman was grievously wounded Tuesday while in police custody, borough officials said Wednesday.

The woman, 34, was taken to a nearby hospital after she was found hanging in a holding cell inside the borough hall’s basement police station, according to Council President Sharon Council-Harris. She suffered permanent brain damage as a result of oxygen deprivation, Council-Harris said.

The woman’s name was not released Wednesday, and it was not immediately clear what charges she faced. But Council-Harris said she had been arrested in connection with a domestic dispute earlier that day.

Officers discovered the woman unresponsive about 30 minutes after she had been put in the cell, and they stabilized her until medics could arrive, officials said.

A spokesperson for Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said an investigation into her death was underway.

The incident comes just months after a man who was being held in police custody hanged himself in a holding cell. Shawn Morcho, 22, died by suicide shortly after his arrest on drug possession charges July 5, officials said. An investigation by Stollsteimer’s office found no criminal negligence.

» READ MORE: The Yeadon man found hanging inside a police cell earlier this month died by suicide, officials said

Council-Harris said Wednesday that having another, similar incident occur in the police station was “totally outrageous.”

“The mayor and police chief have had since July of this year to make whatever necessary updates, upgrades or corrective actions are needed to prevent something like this from occurring,” she said.

Yeadon Mayor Rohan Hepkins, who oversees the borough’s police department, did not respond to a request for comment.

Council-Harris and other borough officials said Wednesday that after Morcho’s death in July, there were calls to have cameras placed inside the holding cells to better monitor prisoners. They have yet to be purchased.

In the meantime, two officers who were on duty at the time of the woman’s injury have been placed on desk duty, according to Council-Harris. The borough council will be voting on a measure at its meeting Thursday night to open an independent investigation into the incident.

This story contains references to suicide. If you or someone you know is thinking of suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or text TALK to the Crisis Text Line at 741741.