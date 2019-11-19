A 63-year-old woman was charged with killing her 32-year-old daughter last year in the city’s Bustleton section, police said.
Yelena Nezhikhovskaya of the 9600 block of Bustleton Avenue was arrested Saturday and charged with murder and related offenses in the death of Yulia Nezhikhovskaya.
Late in the afternoon of Dec. 17, medics responded to a report of a medical case at the Nezhikhovskaya home and pronounced Yulia, who was quadriplegic, dead. The cause of death was not explained in the police announcement Monday evening of the murder charge.