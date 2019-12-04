A judge on Wednesday ordered that a 63-year-old Bustleton woman charged with killing her quadriplegic daughter by allegedly giving her a deadly dose of drugs and alcohol can be released on house arrest if she posts 10 percent of $50,000 bail.
Common Pleas Court Judge Benjamin Lerner found that Yelena Nezhikhovskaya was not such a flight risk or a danger to the community to warrant his setting a high bail.
Nezhikhovskaya was arrested and charged Nov. 16 with third-degree murder, drug delivery resulting in death, and related offenses 11 months after the Dec. 17, 2018, death of her 31-year-old daughter, Yulia, at their apartment on the 9600 block of Bustleton Avenue.
Wednesday’s bail hearing followed appeals by both sides on her initial bail amount, which was overturned by Municipal Court Judge Martin Coleman. He granted a defense request for a nominal bail of $300, with the condition that she be placed on house arrest. But that bail amount was stayed after Assistant District Attorney Steven Patton got Common Pleas Court Judge Jeffrey Minehart to sign an emergency petition to keep Nezhikhovskaya in jail pending a full bail hearing.
On Wednesday, Patton asked Lerner to set bail at $500,000, arguing that Russia native Nezhikhovskaya, a U.S. citizen, was a flight risk and a danger to the community. He told the judge that she had pleaded guilty to a summary harassment charge stemming from a 2012 incident in which she had threatened to shoot a boyfriend with a BB gun.
The Medical Examiner’s Office in April listed her daughter’s cause of death as drug intoxication and the manner as homicide. Patton told Lerner that toxicology results showed that Yulia Nezhikhovskaya had in her system a blood-alcohol level of .08%; about 24 times the normal therapeutic dose of valium; 14 times the normal amount of a sleep medication; and 1.5 million times the normal dose of a muscle relaxer. The medications, but not the alcohol, had been prescribed at normal amounts.
Defense attorney Lonny Fish, however, told the judge that his client is not a flight risk and noted that her U.S. passport, issued in 2011, showed no travel abroad. And he said she was the one who had called 911 on the day her daughter stopped breathing.
Fish also told the judge that the daughter was born with cerebral palsy, and that during her life, her mother didn’t work and took care of her daughter nonstop while living on disability payments.
Before granting house arrest if Nezhikhovskaya posts bail and ordering that she see a psychiatrist or psychologist, Lerner said this was an “almost unimaginably tragic case from so many points of view.”
Nezhikhovskaya, who has been in custody since her arrest, faces a Feb. 4 preliminary hearing.