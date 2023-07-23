Funeral services announced for YNG Cheese, son of Gillie da King

Funeral services have been announced for the son of well-known Philadelphia hip-hop artist Gillie da King, who was killed last week during a triple shooting in the city’s Olney section.

A viewing for Devin Spady, also known as YNG Cheese, will take place Monday at 11 a.m at the Met Philadelphia, 858 N. Broad St., followed by funeral services at noon. Spady will be buried at Westminster Cemetery in Bala Cynwyd.

Spady, 25, was fatally shot in the back just before 8:30 p.m. Thursday on the 5800 block of North Mascher Street. Officers responding to the scene rushed him to Einstein Medical Center, where he died shortly after arriving.

Video from the scene shows that a group of men were having a conversation on the corner of West Nedro Avenue and North Mascher Street when they heard gunshots and started running, Deputy Police Commissioner Frank Vanore said Friday. At least 10 shots were fired, hitting three people.

Advertisement

In addition to an unresponsive Spady, police found a 28-year-old man, shot twice in the leg, nearby and drove him to Einstein. A third victim, a 31-year-old shot in the hip, arrived at the hospital in a private car, police said.

No arrests have been made and a motive is unknown. Police did not know whether the shots came from within the gathering or from outside of it.

Spady, who lived just outside Philadelphia in Wyncote, Montgomery County, was the father of a young son and was pursuing his own career in music, like his father. His death led to an outpouring of grief and outrage over the city’s ongoing gun violence crisis. Spady’s killing was one of 236 homicides recorded in the city this year through Thursday, according to police statistics.

Gillie’s cousin and podcast cohost, Wallo, a.ka. Wallace Peeples, posted words of gratitude to his Instagram Saturday.

“Major love to all the friends / family who came through yesterday & put love / laughter on Gillie’s heart & mind,” he wrote. “Please know that, our mission to lift & educate the youngins will continue and become stronger. No matter what, we’ll never stop believing that tomorrow will be better than yesterday.”