Hip-hop heads, rejoice — Yo! MTV Raps is making a comeback. And this time around, a famed Philly DJ is heading up hosting duties.

Slated for a spring premiere on streaming service Paramount+, the new edition of Yo! MTV Raps will be hosted by West Oak Lane’s own DJ Diamond Kuts. Famed battle rapper Conceited, a Brooklyn native who gained fame as a recurring cast member on Nick Cannon’s Wild ‘N Out, will cohost.

Kuts, real name Tina Dunham, is perhaps best known locally as the first female mixer to ever get a DJ slot on Power 99 — and as the official DJ for the Eagles. She’s also credited with discovering Philly rapper Lil Uzi Vert, and has spun on massive tours for the likes of Nicki Minaj. So, yeah, her hip-hop resume goes pretty deep.

Which, of course, makes Kuts a great choice for a show as influential as Yo! MTV Raps. With its August 1988 premiere, the two-hour Yo! MTV Raps became the network’s first show dedicated solely to rap music, and it would go on to become a touchstone for mainstream hip-hop culture through the mid-90s. Initially hosted by Fab 5 Freddy, the show ultimately launched the duo of Doctor Dré (no, not that one) and Ed Lover to fame as MTV VJs.

This time around, offerings from Yo! MTV Raps will include live performances, cyphers, lifestyle content, and other hosted segments that dive deep into current hip-hop culture. Bruce Gillmer, Paramount’s president of music, music talent, programming, and events, said via a release that Conceited and Kuts are “the perfect pair to bring new life and energy” to the show’s reemergence.

The Philly connection we have with Kuts in the reboot, though, is nothing new. In fact, the first-ever episode of the show’s original run kicked off with Philly’s own Will Smith, DJ Jazzy Jeff, and Ready Rock C, who rapped its debut into the world with one simple line: “We want to let everybody know where it’s at — It’s right here: Yo! MTV Raps.”

Paramount+ and MTV Entertainment Studios, who are producing the show, have not yet announced an exact premiere date for the series. DJ Diamond Kuts, though, will be performing at this year’s Roots Picnic in June.