At night, he’s laying down verses. By day, rapper Anthony ‘Dappa’ Samuels runs a day care in West Philly

Electrifying performances, late-night studio sessions, and endless tour stops: The lifestyle is second nature to Philly rapper Anthony “” Samuels, whose connections and lyrical prowess have landed him on stages with some of the biggest names in the industry.

Equipped with punchy lyrics and a charisma-fueled appeal, the 30-year-old has performed with the likes of Fabolous, Machine Gun Kelly, Action Bronson, and Ty Dolla $ign. He’s collaborated with Westside Boogie, Stalley, Benny the Butcher, and other notable hip-hop stars.

But that’s only half his story.

Between the late nights in the studio and the days traveling from one tour stop to the next, Samuels happily embraces his role as “Mr. Anthony,” the owner of West Philly’s Young With Options Academic Center.

After quitting a job in accounting back in 2017, Samuels was encouraged by one of his mentors to pursue his love for child care and open the learning center. That year, he began operating out of a rowhouse at 53rd and Market Streets. “My overall vision was to have a creative arts program or creative art school,” he said. “That’s been a passion of mine for a long time, and we’ve been able to incorporate it here.”

The day care’s multicolor marquee hangs outside a powder blue rowhouse adorned with painted clouds. The space is a wonderland for young kids with bright eyes, endless energy, and an insatiable appetite for learning.

As Samuels walks through the day-care doors, kids look up from their cots with smiles as bright as the center’s crayon-colored walls. “Hey, Mr. Anthony,” they yell out in cheer.

Samuels and assistant director Dinnelle Jordan help organize poetry, music, and acting classes in the multi-floor space. Last month, they started a dance studio on the top floor, where they teach majorette, hip-hop, ballet, and other dance and exercise courses.

Most of the children hail from low-income families from West Philly.

Janelle Walls has been bringing her 7-year-old daughter to Young With Options since she was 1. Walls continues to send her child because of Samuels’ influence and willingness to support her family, even when she couldn’t afford the fees.

“One word I use when speaking about [Samuels] is ‘alignment,’” she said. “He isn’t at the school preaching positive behavior to the kids and then going into the studio and pushing a different message. Everything about him and what he does is consistent with the Young With Options brand. To me, it’s a message to kids that you can be yourself and still be successful.”

In the five years she’s worked with Samuels, Jordan said he’s been a consistent light of positivity. While other rappers dive into fast food chains and clothing lines on the side, his venture into child education speaks to his love for the youth, she said. “The fact [that] he helps other families go to work while looking after their children was a brilliant idea,” Jordan said. “It just goes to show how much he cares about his community.”

As a kid growing up in the Strawberry Mansion section of North Philly, Samuels said he seldom saw Black men with legitimate businesses, especially those revolving around childcare. “I love being able to be there and be hands-on,” he said. “I take a lot of pride in that, and it actually helps me with music and in life. I know I have to be that mentor and can’t do anything illegal, snap out, or make bad decisions. I have to stay solid.”

Samuels said being a day-care owner has had an impact on his music. He’s made a conscious effort to veer away from lyrics heavily revolving around street life. He knows his students are listening to his music, and their parents are keeping a watchful eye.

“I’ve seen and been through a lot,” he said. “I’m from the same environment that the kids in my day-care are from. I was one of those little kids, too. That’s what I love about being here. A lot of these kids, especially the little boys here, look like me and act like I did at one point in time.”

Samuels performed at the 2023 Roots Picnic Music Festival and acted alongside Danielle Macdonald in the film Patti Cake$. He was a stand-in for Michael B. Jordan in 2015′s Creed.

Legendary Philly artist Freeway said Samuels’ rap skills alone were enough to connect the two artists. But after hearing about Young With Options and the rapper’s other endeavors, he knew Samuels was cut from a different cloth.

“He’s always trying to go to the next level and push the envelope,” the “What We Do” artist said. “I feel like he’s going to have a long career and branch off into movies and different things outside of music every once in a while.”

Samuels said he wants to continue expanding as an artist and entertainer. But in that pursuit, he plans to open more academic centers so more children have a place to hone their creative arts skills.

“It’s all about me making a difference,” Samuels said. “I’m really big on the people, so I’m working to get bigger and have more day cares in the future.”