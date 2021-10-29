British pop star Zayn Malik has pleaded no contest to four criminal harassment charges brought on by his partner, model Gigi Hadid, and her mother, former model and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Yolanda Hadid.

Malik and the younger Hadid had made Bucks County their home after the birth of their daughter Khai, now 1.

It’s at that home where Malik and Yolanda got into an argument on Sept. 29. According to court documents, Malik called Yolanda “a f— Dutch s—” and used expletives to demand the older Hadid “stay away” from Khai before shoving her into a dresser.

Yolanda told authorities the incident caused her “mental anguish and physical pain.”

Malik also cursed and attempted to fight security guard John McMahon, per court records, while demanding Gigi, who he would later say was away, take his side in the argument. Sources close to the family told celebrity gossip outlet TMZ that Malik had Gigi on the phone during the incident.

“Strap on some f— balls and defend your partner against your f— mother in my house,” said Malik, according to the citation.

TMZ first reported Yolanda was considering filing a police report regarding the incident Thursday. Malik got in front of the reports by taking to Twitter saying he would not contest claims in an effort to protect his young daughter’s privacy.

“This was and still should be a private matter but it seems for now there is divisiveness and despite my efforts to resorts us to a peaceful family environment that will allow for me to co-parent my daughter in a manner in which she deserves, this has been ‘leaked’ to the press,” wrote Malik on Twitter.

Malik went on to tell the Daily Mail that he did not hit the older Hadid.

“... I hope that Yolanda will reconsider her false allegations and move towards healing these family issues in private,” Malik told the publication.

As a result of the incident, Malik has been placed on a year of probation. The artist has been ordered to take an anger management class and screen for and complete a domestic violence supervision program if approved.

During the probationary period, Malik can’t have contact with the security guard in question, the older Hadid, or her residence.

Should Malik comply with the conditions of probation, it could end within six months.

Multiple news sources report Malik and Gigi, who have been in an on and off relationship since 2015, have split since the altercation.