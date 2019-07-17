I would say that’s the case for pretty much everybody, @jsaquella. I would quarrel with the idea that they have only a couple of top-level O-linemen. Lane Johnson, Jason Peters and Jason Kelce are among the best in the league. O-line depth actually looks better than last year, though if Brandon Brooks isn’t ready for the start of the season and ultimately takes most of the year to get back to his normal dominant self, the dropoff to Halapoulivaati Vaitai could be quite steep.