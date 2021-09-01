Good afternoon, Eagles fans! It’s post-cut day, and the Eagles have officially constructed their initial 53-man roster. There were some surprises. Last season’s reception leader, wide receiver Travis Fulgham, was waived, and veteran running back Jordan Howard was released. Here’s the 53-man roster.

Roseman discussed Minshew with Hurts, Flacco

Before cut day, the Eagles acquired quarterback Gardner Minshew from the Jaguars for a conditional 2022 sixth-round pick.

How did Jalen Hurts feel about the Minshew acquisition?

“He’s great,” general manager Howie Roseman said of Hurts. “Jalen’s all about the team, and he’s very confident in his ability and very secure in where he stands with all of us.”

It wasn’t until Tuesday evening that the Eagles named Hurts the starter. During a press conference with reporters, Roseman also revealed he approached Hurts and Joe Flacco before the team traded for Minshew.

“Everybody knows our priority on quarterbacks,” Roseman said. “We had a chance to talk to Jalen and to Joe Flacco, too, and tell them that we thought it was an opportunity to get a good player, a good person at an important position. Certainly, Jalen had an excellent preseason and continued to get better, and Joe was really impressive during the preseason and during camp as a whole. I think that in 15 of the last 16 years here in Philly, we’ve carried three quarterbacks, so I don’t think it’s unusual for us.

“When you look at the 17-game schedule and everything that’s kind of going on in the world, we thought it was a good opportunity for our football team to improve.”